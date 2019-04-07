Danish fifth seed reaches first final of the season

Caroline Wozniacki, from Denmark, runs down a shot from Petra Martic, from Croatia, during their semifinal match at the Volvo Car Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Saturday, April 6, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: Caroline Wozniacki reached her first final of the season on Saturday after defeating Petra Martic in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Charleston Open.

The Danish fifth seed used a solid serve to overpower her Croatian opponent en route to a 6-3, 6-4 win in the WTA claycourt tournament.

It marked the third time Wozniacki has made the final of the Charleston event, which she won eight years ago in 2011.

“I think I served well in most of the match and I think I returned really well most of the match as well, and I just tried to stay aggressive as much as I could and tried to make her run and make her move,” Wozniacki said. “I think I did well today.”

The world No. 13 had never lost to Martic in five previous meetings and an upset never looked on the cards on Saturday as she completed a win in 1hr 25min.

Wozniacki will face eighth seed Madison Keys of the United States in Sunday’s final.