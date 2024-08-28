New York: Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse bounced Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova from the second round of the US Open on Wednesday, beating the Czech 6-4, 7-5 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

“Oh my God! I have no words at this moment,” said a beaming Ruse. “It’s just a dream for me.”

Ruse, ranked 122nd in the world, pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament so far with her win over the eighth-ranked Krejcikova.

The Czech, eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics, opted not to play any hard-court tune-ups heading into the US Open, withdrawing from Toronto with a thigh injury.

She acknowledged before the tournament that obligations in the wake of her Wimbledon victory “took a lot of energy,” although adding a second major after her 2021 French Open victory had boosted her confidence and sense of calm.

The 26-year-old Ruse, who thanked her team for seeing her through a series of injuries, next faces 26th-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain, a 6-3, 7-5 winner over American Taylor Townsend.

“I don’t care, to be honest right now. I just want to enjoy,” said Ruse, who was especially pleased that her father, Adrian, was on hand to watch her play in the United States for the first time.