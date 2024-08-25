Dubai: I’m not a big fan of Novak Djokovic. Despite having clinched a record 24 Grand Slam titles and having dominated the circuit for over two decades, I have hardly been enthralled by his game. But, let’s keep that discussion for another day. As this time around, I’m pitching for the Serb to clinch the US Open and continue his record-breaking run in Grand Slams.

The defending champion hasn’t had the best run-up to the final Grand Slam of the year, but even then, he’s managed to spring surprises regularly which shows why he is right up there.

Earlier this year, he lost to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open and then also conceded the World No 1 ranking.

The 37-year-old then withdrew with injury ahead of his French Open quarter-final and was then beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, which turned out to be a one-sided affair.

Given that he had undergone a surgery on his right knee in June just before Wimbledon, It was still a remarkable feat to go all the way to the title match. Completely outplayed in the final again kicked in the doubts about his capability to handle the younger stars. But he proved them all wrong by coming back strongly to stun Alcaraz in the Olympic final at Roland Garros. He called it “the greatest achievement and greatest highlight of my career overall, winning the gold for Serbia.”

“At 37 I thought, you know, I don’t know, could this be the last chance? Maybe. So I had to push more than I have ever done,” he said.

“Turned out to be one of the best performances I had in years overall throughout the entire tournament.

“Of course in the finals against Carlos, it was kind of a dream scenario really, having my wife and children there, the entire nation watching.”

The win also ensured that he became just the fifth player to complete a career Golden Slam of all four majors and Olympic gold.

The victory gave him the much-needed confidence coming into the US Open. He’s in the best shape both mentally and physically and that will be the key for his success.

However, his biggest threat to the title will very likely be either Alcaraz or Sinner, given both youngsters have been placed on the same side of the draw.

“These kind of rivalries that I have with Jannik and Carlos are the kind of matchups that still bring that joy of competition to me and inspire me to really push myself to perfect the game,” Djokovic said.

Both the youngsters have, however, not been in the right frame of mind. While the Spaniard has some injury concerns, the Italian hopes to shake off a doping controversy.

Injury concerns

The four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz though downplayed injury concerns on Saturday after cutting short a practice session when he twisted his right ankle. “I just stop my practice just for precaution,” the 21-year-old Spaniard told reporters. “I didn’t feel comfortable enough to keep practicing just in case if everything is going to be worse. But after a few hours later, I’m still feeling good.

“Tomorrow I will try to be practicing again 100 per cent without thinking about it.”

Even in his only scheduled US Open tune-up, Alcaraz crashed out of the Cincinnati Open, uncharacteristically losing his cool as he fell in three sets to French veteran Gael Monfils.

Alcaraz, who later apologised for smashing his racquet in frustration, called it “the worst match that I ever played in my career.”

But he insisted Saturday that a lack of hard court preparation — after the unusual clay-to-grass-to-clay schedule brought about by the addition of the Olympic Games after Wimbledon this year — wasn’t a problem.

“It doesn’t matter for me,” he said. “Obviously I have loved to have more matches (under) my belt on hard court before the US Open.

“But it doesn’t affect me at all. If I look back a little bit, you know, for example, facing Roland Garros, I hadn’t too much matches on clay, and it was a pretty good result.

“And then in Wimbledon, same thing.

“So I don’t want to think that it’s going to be the same (as) the previous two Grand Slams, but I’m not worried about not having too many matches on hard court.”

Doping investigation

Sinner, meanwhile, arrives after an emotionally draining doping investigation, in which he escaped a lengthy ban after officials accepted his explanation that the banned substance entered his system as a result of contamination from a support team member.

The 23-year-old Italian had twice tested positive for clostebol, a banned anabolic agent, back in March. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced this week he had been cleared of wrongdoing — a day after he won the Cincinnati Masters.

“I’m just happy that it’s finally out,” said Sinner, who fired his physiotherapist and trainer in the wake of the affair.

But his hopes for “clean air” at the US Open could be dashed as players question why there was never any announcement of a provisional suspension as the investigation proceeded.

Sinner said he wouldn’t get caught up in concerns over his reputation.

“This, I can’t really control,” he said. “So let’s see.”

Oldest Open era champion

Defending champion Djokovic can become the oldest Open era champion at the tournament if he secures a fifth title, a record he would share with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer.

He would also become the first man to repeat in New York since Federer won five straight US Opens from 2004-2008.

“I didn’t know about that,” Djokovic said. “I knew it was probably the case for five, 10 years, but I didn’t know it was that long.

“Hopefully that changes this year. That’s the goal.”

But most importantly, the 37-year-old would also move to 25 Grand Slam triumphs, taking him clear of the 24 he currently shares with Margaret Court.