Former England captain John Terry believes his old teammate Ashley Cole will soon step into management, but is surprised the ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star chose to pursue a career in coaching.

Cole’s first foray into coaching begun when he was at Los Angeles Galaxy seven years ago after he was made captain of the Los Angélinos.

In Cole’s own words, “I turned into a different person” after being named captain, with the former England international working with the team’s young players and sitting in with the coaching staff during film sessions.

Since then, he's been obsessed with passing on his wisdom to the next generation of stars – something that initially surprised Terry, who won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, four FA Cups, and the League Cup alongside Cole at Chelsea.

“No chance,” Terry told Gulf News when asked if he ever envisaged Cole becoming a coach.

“You look at him now and this is just not Ash at all. He had no intentions to go into coaching or management after his playing days were over.

“But honestly, every time I speak to him, he’s asking questions and quizzing me – he just loves the game and it’s really infectious.

“I’m sure the players he has worked with feel that as well.”

Having made 385 Premier League appearances and won numerous trophies during his illustrious career, Cole has since passed on his expertise in coaching roles at Derby County, Everton, and Chelsea in recent years.

He is currently with Birmingham City, having been brought on board by former manager Wayne Rooney last October.

Rooney’s time at the club was brief, but Cole remained after the Manchester United record goal-scorer's departure, continuing his role under both Tony Mowbray and Gary Rowett during the latter half of last season.

Birmingham’s latest manager, Chris Davies, also decided to retain Cole, reflecting the high regard in which his skills are held.

While these roles have allowed Cole to quietly hone his coaching abilities, he recently stepped back into the spotlight, named as assistant coach alongside interim manager Lee Carsley for the England senior team.

It was a natural progression for Cole, who has spent the last three years coaching the England Under-21s, helping them to victory in the European Championship last year—their first since 1984.

With 107 international caps for the Three Lions, Cole is the most-capped England player to hold an official coaching position with the senior team.

Though his role remains temporary for now, pending the Football Association’s decision to either retain Carsley or appoint a more prominent figure, having such an experienced former player on the sidelines is surely a significant advantage for the current England squad.

Terry agrees.

“I think it’s important for Lee to have Ash and Joleon (Lescott) around the place,” says Terry.

“For Ash to have over 100 caps and be in and around the squad is vital for Lee, especially if he gets the job full time.

“Ash is a great guy, probably the best left back in the world - certainly for England – so players have huge respect for him. I know he loves his coaching; he’s got loads of new and different ideas that he wants to put forward.”

As Cole works to impart his ideas and approach to the game, could a move into management be the next natural step for him?

Former teammates like Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and Wayne Rooney have all landed managerial roles that might have been out of reach had they not been household names during their playing days.

Perhaps it's time for Cole to be given the same opportunity if he chooses to pursue a career in management

“I’m sure we’ll see him managing in the not-too-distant future – he is obsessed,” says Terry.

“I’ve known Ash a very long time and I’ve never seen him so enthusiastic about something. He loves his football, loves winning, but in terms of improving and making players better, I think Ash really specialises in that and can help this next generation.”

For now, Cole continues in his role as coach for both Birmingham City and England.

How long he remains with the national team may depend on whether Carsley is appointed as the permanent manager. Having worked closely for the past three years, there's little doubt that Carsley would rely on Cole should he be tasked with ending the country’s 58-year trophy drought.

The duo made a strong start in this month’s UEFA Nations League matches, securing victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland without conceding a goal.

Carsley is expected to remain in charge through the autumn, with reverse fixtures against Ireland and Finland, along with home-and-away ties against Greece, still ahead.

While some England fans question whether Carsley is a big enough name for the full-time role—given this would be his first step into senior football—others believe he could be the ideal choice, thanks to his seamless progression from the Young Lions to the senior squad.

After all, few know the emerging generation of players better than Carsley.

“I think Lee has as good of a chance as anybody,” says Terry.

“What’s important is that he has spent a lot of time with the Under-21 side, so he’s going to have a really good understanding of those players coming through in the next two to three years.

“He’ll know what they’re like as individual and characters, which Gareth (Southgate) was big on as well.