Stefanos Tsitsipas, the man who could be king in men's tennis. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Hyeon Chung of Korean Republic was unveiled by Mubadala World Tennis Championship organisers as their eighth and final player in an all-star field and unveiled the full draw for the 12th edition on Sunday.

The event runs from December 19—21 at Abu Dhabi’s International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City.

Chung, returning to Abu Dhabi after making his debut at the 2018 event, joins a stellar field featuring five of the world’s top 10 male players: World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, No. 2 Novak Djokovic, No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 10 Gael Monfils.

With the line-up now complete, spectators can prepare for three days of top-class tennis action and off-court entertainment with today marking the official draw for the championship. The first match of this year’s championship will see Tsitsipas, winner of this 2019 ATP Finals, take on French crowd favourite Monfils on Thursday 19 December at 4pm. That match will be followed by Chung vs Medvedev in the second quarter-final.

Top seeds Nadal and Djokovic enter the championship on Day 2 with the defending champion Djokovic facing either Tsitsipas or Monfils in the first semi-final following the fifth place play-off which will take place at 3pm. Nadal will make his 10th Mubadala appearance following that match where he will face the winner of the Medvedev vs Chung match in what could be a rematch of this year’s epic US Open Final. The final day, on December 21, will see a third place play-off at 5pm followed by the final.

For Chung, the championship represents an opportunity to get his 2020 season off to a winning start. “I very much enjoyed the experience in my first Mubadala World Tennis Championship last year,” said Chung.

“It’s great fun and I’m coming back to show the people of Abu Dhabi what I’m capable of, and that I’m ready to compete with the best players in the world again.”