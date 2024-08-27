New York: World No 1 Iga Swiatek launched her bid for a second Grand Slam title of 2024 with a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over determined lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova at the US Open on Tuesday.

Broken as she served for the match, Swiatek trailed 6-3 in the second-set tiebreaker, saving three set points as she won the last five to close out the match against her 104th-ranked opponent.

Swiatek, the 2022 US Open champion, candidly revealed she carried “too much baggage” in her New York title defence last year.

She looked anything but weighed down, however, as she raced to a 4-0 lead.

23rd birthday

Rakhimova, one day shy of her 23rd birthday, then won three straight games, but her spirited fightback was hindered by some untimely double faults and Swiatek responded.

Unable to convert a set point against the hard-hitting Russian’s serve in the ninth game Swiatek served out the first set with authority, delivering two aces for triple-set point and sealing it with a backhand winner.

After saving a break point in the second game of the second set, Swiatek broke Rakhimova in the third game. But her troubles weren’t over. Serving for the match she was broken as Rakhimova leveled the second set at 5-5, then piled on the pressure in the tiebreaker.

“At the beginning (I felt) good, but then I got a little bit tight and my opponent used that,” Swiatek said. “I tried to get back to my game.

“I’ve just been trying to adjust to the courts,” Swiatek added. “I just wanted to feel how it is on Arthur Ashe and I’m sure that day by day I’m going to get more rhythm.”

Four of Swiatek’s five Grand Slam titles have come on the red clay of Roland Garros, including her third straight French Open title this year.

Swiatek has also won titles this year at Doha, Indian Wells, Rome and Madrid - where she saved three championship points to beat Aryna Sabalenka and retain her title.