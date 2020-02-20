Leander Paes Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Former Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Mary Pierce has paid a rich tribute to “legend” Leander Paes who will be bidding adieu to tennis at the end of this year.

Paes is one of the greatest Indian tennis players of all time. The 46-year-old holds an Olympic bronze medal in singles, which he won at the 1996 edition in Atlanta by defeating Brazil’s Fernando Meligeni.

Paes holds as many as 18 Grand Slam titles (eight in doubles and 10 in mixed doubles). By lifting the 2010 Wimbledon mixed doubles trophy in 2010, the Kolkata-born player became only the second man after Rod Laver to win a Grand Slam in three different decades.

“Leander Paes is a legend. He has achieved a lot in tennis. I think he is a great ambassador for the sport of tennis and India,” Pierce said.

“It is amazing to see how fit and healthy he is at this age. He has had an incredible career and he should be really proud of everything he has achieved for himself and his country,” he added.

Mary Pierce Image Credit: AP

Pierce, a four-time Grand Slam champion, also lavished praise on Mahesh Bhupathi alongside whom she won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title in 2005.

According to the 45-year-old, it was a dream come true moment for her when she and Bhupathi defeated the Ukrainian-Australian pair of Tatiana Perebiynis and Paul Hanley in the summit clash.

“I am a big fan of Mahesh Bhupathi. I think he is a great person and a tennis legend. I was honoured and privileged to play mixed-doubles with him. I had so much fun while playing with him. I learnt a lot and was sometimes in awe while sharing the court with him,” said Pierce.