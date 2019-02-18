“Facilities are very important, but you need to find someone who can guide you to the top level, because it’s really tough to be here. I think it’s the most important thing. That’s why I want to share my experience. I want to give this to the kids who don’t have to go through what I went through, so I can save them some time or I can share my experience. It’s going to be really helpful. Either in Tunisia or Africa, I’m really happy to do it. I hope after my career I can help this young generation. Now I’m trying to do a little bit. I’m 24, but when we played Fed Cup in Luxembourg, it was fun. There were two girls younger than me. I felt like a leader there, and I loved it. It was nice to give advice to these young girls. If anyone is watching now, I’m really open to give any advice they want.”