Abu Dhabi: More stars have been added to the line-up as Meteora World Tennis League (WTL) revealed its stellar list for Season 2 in full, confirming the final 10 tennis players and the teams they will represent in Abu Dhabi.

Organisers announced that men’s World No 9 Hubert Hurkacz, World No 10 Taylor Fritz and World No 11 Casper Ruud will all be part of the tournament, which will take place at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena from December 21-24.

World No 14 Grigor Dimitrov and World No 16 Francis Tiafoe have also been confirmed.

The league will also see Caroline Garcia (World No 20), Sofia Kenin (World No 34), Leylah Fernandez (World No 36), Spanish star Paula Badosa, and 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva in action.

Stellar roster

The latest additions join an already stellar roster that includes women’s World No 1 and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek, and men’s World No 3 Daniil Medvedev, World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka, World No 4 and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, alongside World No 5 Andrey Rublev, and World No 6 Stefano Tsitsipas.

With the full 16 players revealed, the organisers also announced the four teams that the players will be representing.

Mirra Andreeva will play for Team Eagles along with Medvedev, Rublev and Kenin. Image Credit: Reuters

Teams for WTL

Sabalenka will play for the SG Mavericks Kites, owned by SG Sports, the sporting arm of APL Apollo Tubes, taking charge for the first time in WTL. She joins Tsitsipas, Badosa and Grigor Dimitrov in a team that will be coached by Robert Lindstead.

Another new owner, Punit Balan Group, has purchased Team Eagles which will be represented by Medvedev, Andreeva, Rublev and Kenin. They will be coached by John Laffnie De Jäger.

The Honor FX Falcons, owned by Honor FX features an exciting team line-up of Rybakina, Tiafoe, Fernandez and Fritz, with Chris Groh aiming to lead them to glory at Etihad Arena.

For The Hawks, Swiatek, Hurkacz, Garcia and Ruud will join forces, coached by Simon Aspelin. The Hawks’ team owners will be announced by organisers in the coming weeks.

Over the course of four days, the four teams will compete against each other in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories as they aim to advance and bid to become champions on the final day.

Schedule

On the competition’s opening day on December 21, Hawks will begin their campaign against Honor FX Falcons, lining up an enticing encounter between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina. The opening matches will followed by Team Eagles’ encounter against SG Mavericks Kites, with a potential powerhouse matchup between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas on the table.

Day Two on Friday will see Rybakina’s Honor FX Falcons meet Aryna Sabalenka’s SG Mavericks Kites before PBG Eagles led by Medvedev and Team Hawks featuring Casper Ruud close out the action.

Saturday’s final day of group play will see teams looking to book their places in the next round as Andrey Rublev’s PBG Eagles take on Frances Tiafoe’s Honor FX Falcons and while SG Maverick Kites with Paula Badosa go up against Caroline Garcia’s Hawks later in the evening.

Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing more star names to our exceptional tennis line-up for Season 2 of the World Tennis League. These players are of the highest calibre and prominent names around the world so we’re pleased they will be competing in the unique tournament at our brand-new home in Etihad Arena.”