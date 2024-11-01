Paris: World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Ugo Humbert of France who swept to a third round victory in three sets on Thursday.

Left-handed Humbert came through 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 to register his first win over the French Open and Wimbledon champion having lost twice to the Spanish star earlier in 2024.

It was a testing evening for Alcaraz who was 0-5 down in the first set before he managed to get on the board.

'Crazy match, cracy atmosphere'

“I’m just super proud of myself that I did it,” said Humbert, who has won titles in Marseille and Dubai this season. “It was a crazy match, a crazy atmosphere.”

“I went for every shot,” added Humbert, looking back on his first set blitz.

“That’s why I think I had less energy in the second set and after in the third it was a mountain that was with me from the beginning of the third set to the end. I trusted myself in big moments and I made some big shots.”

Carlos Alcaraz (right) congratulates Humbert after their men's singles match in Paris Masters on Thursday. Image Credit: AFP

The 21-year-old Alcaraz has endured a rollercoaster second half of the season since his heartbreaking Paris Olympics final loss to Novak Djokovic.

He was knocked out in the second round of the US Open by 74th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp, defeated top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Beijing final before a quarter-final exit at the hands of Tomas Machac, the world No 33, at the Shanghai Masters.

38 unforced errors

Humbert goes on to face Australia’s Jordan Thompson for a place in the Paris Masters semi-finals.

The French No 1 just edged Alcaraz in winners on Thursday with 28 to 23 with both men committing 38 unforced errors.

Thompson, ranked at 28, made the quarter-finals of a Masters event for the first time by beating Adrian Mannarino of France 7-5, 7-6 (7/5).

Australia's Alex de Minaur hits a forehand return during his win over ninth-seeded Jack Draper of Britain. Image Credit: AFP

Tsitsipas keeps hopes alive

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur’s bid to become the first Australian to make the ATP Tour Finals since Lleyton Hewitt 20 years ago, were boosted when the ninth seed defeated in-form Jack Draper of Britain 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

The win moved De Minaur into the eighth and final qualifying spot for the Turin end-of-season showpiece.

“I’m going to put my body on the line, try my hardest, show my opponent that I can do that all day. I needed to bring that intensity because Jack is a hell of a competitor, playing with so much confidence right now,” said De Minaur.

He next faces 13th seeded Holger Rune of Denmark, who ended the run of French lucky loser Arthur Cazaux 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he felt like a “bull” as he kept alive his slim hopes of qualifying for the ATP Tour Finals, battling back from a set down to beat Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Image Credit: AFP

“Starting the second set, I felt like a bull,” said 26-year-old Tsitsipas who likely needs a run to the Paris final to stay in contention for Turin.

31st Masters quarter-finals for Zverev

The 11th-ranked Greek will next face world No 3 Alexander Zverev, who defeated France’s Arthur Fils 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, for a place in the semi-finals.

Zverev fired 16 aces and saved three break points when serving for the clash at 5-3 in the decider.

The German star will be playing in his 31st Masters quarter-final when he tackles Tsitsipas who has won 10 of the pair’s 15 meetings.