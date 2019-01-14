Angelique Kerber, who raced to the Wimbledon title in 2018 to add to the crowns she had previously won at the Australian and US Opens, is sure to be a strong contender again after reaching the semi-finals in the last two years. She will be challenged by 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, who enjoyed another spell as world No. 1 last year to demonstrate that she is still as competitive as she was in claiming her Dubai title as long ago as 2011. And another strong contender is US Open champion Naomi Osaka, who has risen to superstardom since reaching the quarter-finals in Dubai last year.