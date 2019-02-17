Currently ranked No. 3, Halep battled over three sets before going down to Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 in the final of the Qatar Open on Saturday. “In the final, I think I had no more energy left in the third set. Even if I had that chance to make 3-2, I didn’t make it. Then I felt like the energy is going even lower. It was tough to handle it,” she said.