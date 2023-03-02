Alexander Zverev is very keen to win in Dubai. A win in the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship will signal that the seventh-seeded German is approaching his best after the crippling ankle injury at the 2022 French Open.

There was enough evidence on Thursday as the World No. 16 broke down the stubborn resistance of the Italian Lorenzo Sonego with a 7-5, 6-4 victory to enter the semifinals on his second visit to Dubai.

Gulf News

“I’m starting to play decent tennis, which is nice after nine months. I’m happy about that. I’m happy with how the match went. I’m also happy how I handled the pressure situations. So there’s a lot of positives to take from that,” Zverev told reporters.

It sure was decent tennis. Zverev, who was consistent from the baseline, and didn’t miss out on the forays to the net to tuck away the volleys. World No. 67 Sonego matched Zverev, a former World No. 2, in volleying throughout their one-hour, 52-minute match but made several unforced errors at crucial points.

In the duel of big servers, Zverev came under pressure and had to save six break points. Three of them were in the final game when Sonega threatened to prolong the set. But the winner of 19 ATP titles pulled of some big serves, the last one an ace, to win the match.

“In those [tight] moments, you’ve got to go back to the basics. You’ve got to play each point by itself; you’ve got to remember what you can control. That is always your serve. That’s the only shot in tennis you can control purely by yourself. It obviously helps that I hit five first-serves in a row, and then the match was over,” Zverev said at the courtside interview.