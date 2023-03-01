Skill-based game

“Before it was skill based. Leander, Mahesh, Sania and myself all had a lot of talent and skill set, which helped us on the faster courts, indoors and grass. Now the sport has changed a lot and it has become unbelievably physical.”

Qureshi and Bopanna, famously known as the Indo-Pak Express, had reached the US Open final and the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2010. The duo, who have five ATP titles together, broke into the top-10 in 2011. They also came together in 2014 to clinch the Dubai title.

Qureshi, who partnered another Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan, could not have a similar success story and the new pairing lost Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 in the first round in Dubai on Tuesday.

With Sania ending her career in Dubai last week, the top of the Indian tennis wears an empty look and the Chennai-born Ramanathan feels there is still enough talent in India and is confident of filling the void.

Future talents

“There are some good talents in Chennai. Karman [Kaul Thandi] and Ankita [Raina] are playing well. They’re all working hard and they’re very close to 200. The difference is a matter of few points, a few weeks. If it clicks, I honestly feel they can do it and be the next Sania,” said the 28-year-old Ramanathan.

Qureshi, who hailed Sania as a role model for girls in India and Pakistan, also was confident of India finding more talents to carry the country’s flag.