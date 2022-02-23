The No. 2 seed fought back from a set down against Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea to advance 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

The Russian, had to take a jump-seat flight from France after winning the title in Marseille to make it to the tournament only hours before his first match on Tuesday — a straight-sets win over Dan Evans — and he certainly looked tired as Kwon broke his serve in the very first game and kept his nerve to take the opening set.

Rublev found his gears in the second, however, and ‘bageled’ Kwon to level up the clash. And the world No. 7 soon broke again in the third and never looked back.

“It was much tougher today because I played last night and now I am playing again during the day,’ he said. “The heat is there and everything is much faster.

“In the first set I was not moving well and Soonwoo was playing really aggressive. I needed to adapt, and I started playing better and better and I managed to find my game and win. I was able to win also because I was able to control my emotions and play well.”

Next up is Mackenzie McDonald in the quarter-finals after the American — who defeated defending champion Aslan Karatsev in the opening round — beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6. That is not a matchup Rublev is relishing.