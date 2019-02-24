Roger Federer is getting ready to bid for his eighth Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC) title this week. He told Tournament Director Salah Talak that eight is his lucky number when they met at The Lounge — in the Burj Kahlifa — the tallest lounge in the world with panoramic views of Dubai.
The Lounge is a new dining and leisure concept that takes up three levels of the world’s highest building: the 152nd, 153rd and 154th floors. These floors, typically reserved for VIP or celebrity visits, are now be accessible via reservations, including an outdoor terrace with dizzying views on the 152nd floor.
Salah and Roger spent time reminiscing as they looked through photographers of Roger’s iconic moments with the tournament including his first win in 2003 - which he described as a milestone win, as well as the legendary tennis match on the Burj Al Arab helipad with Andre Agassi - and now guests at the hotel request to play tennis on the helipad.
Salah spent time talking to Federer about Dubai’s history and the changes over the years as they looked down on the busy roads and buildings beneath them from The Lounge on the 154th floor.
On the upcoming tournament, Federer said: “I’m very excited, aiming for a number 100, this would be very special, it would be very special to win it anywhere but also in Dubai where I’ve enjoyed so much success. I feel really good, the year has been good. I’m ready to go again, I’m feeling energised, I feel fresh, I’m ready to go.”
