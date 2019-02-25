More than 1,000 schoolchildren from across the UAE took to the courts on February 25 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for the JP Morgan Kids’ Day. Children from 32 schools enjoyed the ATP event, which included a tennis clinic for all ages and skill levels, entertainment, photo opportunities and the chance to meet some players.
The two-hour clinic was led by tennis coaches from the Clark Francis Tennis Academy and top ATP players Borna Coric, Ricardas Berankis and John Peers joined in the fun and gave kids top tips on how to improve their game. The morning was followed by more entertainment on Centre Court and a chance for the kids to experience playing on the big stage.
Meanwhile, a small group of children also had the opportunity to hang out with Coric and had their shirts and caps autographed by him. The children were selected from the schools which had participated in the Partner Schools Programme run by the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships this year.
Berankis commented on the Kids’ Day, saying: “I think it’s a great event especially for the kids to meet some players, hit some balls with them, it’s a really good job what J.P. Morgan and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is doing.”
“Yes, it was obviously fantastic you know, I’ve never witnessed such a big kids day in my whole life so I’m really having fun today,” added Coric.
“We are delighted to sponsor the JP Morgan Kids Day, which officially kicks off the ATP week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” commented Karim Tannir, joint-Senior Country Officer for JP Morgan Mena and head of Investment Banking Mena. “It’s fantastic watching so many children enjoy and learn more about the wonderful game of tennis. We are excited to potentially see a future champion emerge and play in the tournament a few years from now.”
Tournament Director, Salah Tahlak added: “Our aim is to inspire more and more kids to get involved in the game and we are delighted with the turnout. It’s a great way to kick start ATP week.”
Don’t miss it!
Tickets to the DDFTC are available on dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com and from the Stadium Box Office which is open daily from 9am to 9pm.
More From Tennis
Khanna wants impasse between ITF, ATP to end
New format Davis Cup, ATP Cup may work at cross purposes
Cilic feels need to work harder than before
2014 US Open champion wants to use Dubai as springboard for rest of season
ITF launch grassroots initiative in the UAE
Plan involves training and competition for under-10 children on smaller courts