World No.1 Ashleigh Barty has joined the men's tennis stars in the volleyball challenge. Image Credit: AFP

Sydney: World no.1 Ashleigh Barty tried her own variation of Roger Federer’s forehand volley challenge. Barty, who took a break from tennis to pursue a career in cricket, practised her trademark forehand volley by hitting a golf ball against the wall with a cricket bat.

“Brick wall, golf ball, technique bat and forehand volleys. Sir Donald inspired,” she said in her tweet. “Happy Easter everyone! #stayhome”

Barty stepped away from tennis in 2014 and signed for Brisbane Heat in the WBBL a year later. She returned to tennis in 2016 and went on to win the French Open in 2019. Soon after, she won the Birmingham Classic to become the first Australian World no.1 in over three decades.

Barty was expected to defend her title at Roland Garros this year but the coronavirus pandemic has put a question mark over whether the clay court Grand Slam can be held this year. The French Open was earlier postponed to September 2020, making it the last Grand Slam of the year.