Cilic observed that the competition on the Tour is getting tougher, forcing the old guard like him to stay sharper and healthier. “The matches are getting closer on the men’s Tour. Anybody can win any round. Even the guys that are ranked today in top 60, top 70, even top 100 are great players. I think generally when you look at the surface, it’s sort of more or less the same throughout the year. The tournaments are quite similar in that perspective, so the players are also improving and working on their game,” he noted.