Eugenie Bouchard Image Credit: AP

Wellington: Wildcard Eugenie Bouchard showed she may have turned a corner as she attempts to resurrect her career with victory over eighth seed Caroline Garcia, while Alize Cornet beat world No. 15 Petra Martic at the Auckland Classic on Wednesday.

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki breezed into the semi-finals of the doubles after they thumped top seeds Caroline Dolehide and Johanna Larsson 6-2, 6-1 in just 52 minutes.

Wozniacki and Serena, who are good friends off the court, have teamed up to play as a doubles pairing for the first time before the Dane retires after the Australian Open.

“Multiple times I was thinking ‘wow’,” Wozniacki said of the power strokes from Serena that blew the American/Swedish duo off court.