Wedding likely to take place on July 20

London, July 12 (IANS) Fast-rising Alison Riske, who is slated to tie the knot with Anand Amritraj’s son Stephen Amritraj after the Wimbledon, underlined her potential when she gave Serena Williams a run for her money in the quarter-finals of the grass court event.

Riske and Stephen are expected to get hitched on July 20 going by their social media posts.

In her first-ever Grand Slam quarters, Riske gave Serena the sternest of tests before going down fighting 4-6, 6-4, 3-6.

Riske, 29, signed off from the tournament on a high, having already defeated three seeded players, including world No. 1 Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Now it’s time for Riske, who hails from Pittsburgh in the US, to focus on her wedding date with Stephen whose surname rings a bell as his father Anand Amritraj and uncle Vijay Amritraj, who both enjoyed long-standing careers in tennis. Stephen’s paternal cousin Prakash Amritraj has represented India in the Davis Cup.

Stephen also played the game at the Duke University and had a short pro-career in tennis before moving on to the business side of the sport to be the Chief Tennis Officer at Universal Tennis Rating.

The Wimbledon performances this year will now see her leapfrog quite a bit from her current world ranking of 55.