Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, issued a decision restructuring the board of Al Nasr Cultural and Sports Club.
As per the decision, Al Nasr Football Club’s board will be chaired by Abdul Rahman Obaid Abu Al Shawarib, while Tariq Yousif Al Janahi will be the deputy chairman.
The board members include Abdul Rahman Mohammed Abdullah Al Khaja, Juma Saeed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Adil Mohammed Shakeri, Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Saeed Ahmed Saeed Al Marri.
The new board will serve for a renewable tenure of three years.