The Broads: Stuart Broad (right), with 485 scalps to his name, features in the top 10 wicket-takers in Test history. His father, Chris, is a respected match referee who also played 25 Tests and 34 ODIs for the country between 1984 and 1989.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
The Pollocks: Peter Pollock (left), a fast bowler and useful lower-order batsman for South Africa, took 116 wickets in 28 Tests. His son Shaun, one of the country's finest allrounders, played 423 internationals, picking up 829 scalps. He also captained his country from 2000 to 2003.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
The Stewarts: Micky Stewart (left), a Surrey legend and England Test cricketer, he went on to become England's first full-time manager between 1986 and 1992. His son, Alec Stewart epitomised consistency when he represented England in 133 Tests and 170 ODIs, captaining the country in 15 Tests and 41 ODIs.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
Nawabs of the game: Nawab Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (pictured) is the son of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi – the only cricketer to have played Test cricket for both England and India. 'Tiger' Pataudi, who passed away in 2011, was one of his kind to make a successful career as an attacking batsman and captain with one eye damaged during his student days at the Oxford University. He took over as captain at the age of 21 and led India to nine Test wins.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
The Mohammads: Hanif Mohammad (left) was an iconic figure in Pakistan cricket while son Shoaib also has a decent international record, having scored 3,974 runs in a 12-year long career.The quartet of Mohammad brothers – Hanif, Mushtaq, Sadiq and Wazir – held sway over their country's cricket for decades.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
The Amarnaths: Mohinder Amarnath (pictured) is the son of Lala Amarnath, the first India player to score a Test century and a former India captain. Mohinder, who was Man of the Series in India's first-ever World Cup triumph in 1983, was their man for all seasons while his brother Surinder Amarnath also played 10 Tests and three ODIs.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
The Marsh trio: Geoff Marsh (left) formed the awesome opening combination for Australia with David Boon and was a member of Allan Border's 1987 World Cup-winning side. His two sons, opener Shaun Marsh (pictured) and his younger brother Mitchell Marsh, an allrounder, have been regulars for the baggy greens in all forms of the game.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
The Binnys: Roger Binny (left) played an extraordinary supporting role in India's 1983 World Cup as well as '85 Benson & Hedges World Championship, emerging as the highest wicket-taker in both with 18 wickets and 17 wickets, respectively. His son Stuart is a handy allrounder, who has played in six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20 Internationals for India.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive