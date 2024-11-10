Twickenham: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii said he’d had “so much fun” after marking his Australia debut with a man-of-the-match display in the Wallabies’ thrilling win over England at Twickenham.

So assured was the 21-year-old, deployed at outside centre, it was hard to believe Saturday’s match represented Suaalii’s first senior game of rugby union.

But having made his name in professional sport with rugby league’s Sydney Roosters, Suaalii showed just why Rugby Australia had brought the outstanding schoolboy union player back to the 15-a-side code in a three-year deal worth A$5.3 million ($3.5 million).

On the field for the whole match, Suaalii created the first of Australia’s five tries, was strong in the tackle and a threat under the high ball as his parents looked on from the stands.

“I just soaked up the whole moment of putting the Wallabies jersey on, it was a very special thing for my family and I,” Suaalii told broadcasters. “Honestly, I had so much fun out there, and I was just glad to get the win.”

‘Baptism of fire’

In a remarkable encounter, where the lead changed hands four times, Australia were still two behind following a try by England’s Maro Itoje as the match went past the 80-minute mark.

But there was still time for Suaalii, whose excellent pass had sent in full-back Tom Wright for a try that sparked Australia’s revival from 15-3 down, to make another telling intervention.

From the restart, Itoje knocked on under challenge from Suaalii.

That led to an Australia scrum which provided the platform for a fine handling move that finished with replacement wing Max Jorgensen going over for an 84th-minute try that sealed a stunning 42-37 win.

“Obviously, it was a baptism of fire,” said Australia’s Fraser McReight of Suaalii’s debut. “But he was great, did his job, and he’ll learn. And he’ll get better.”

Suaalii, however, downplayed the accolades from his teammates.

“It’s good things that they’re saying, but I’ve come in, I’m 21 years old, and I feel like I’m just being myself,” he said. “I’ve just loved the energy from all the boys.”

Australia arrived in Europe having lost five of their six games in this year’s southern hemisphere Rugby Championship, with many pundits fearing the worst for the Wallabies during their 2025 home series against the British and Irish Lions — a team made up of leading players from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

But the combination of Suaalii’s performance and Saturday’s result proved a tonic for Australia.

They now have the chance to emulate the celebrated 1984 Wallabies by completing a Grand Slam of wins over the ‘Home Nations’ on the one tour during their remaining November clashes in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

“He’s still probably finding his feet in the game,” said Australia coach Joe Schmidt of Suaalii, whom he labelled an “aerial freak”.