Yokohama: Hamish Watson has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after injuring his knee in Scotland’s opening 27-3 loss to Ireland.

The 27-year-old flanker has been replaced in the squad by his Edinburgh clubmate Magnus Bradbury, who was in Japan on standby as injury cover. Watson injured his left knee just before half-time and was taken from the field by medical staff. Scans confirmed the tournament-ending injury.

“While there is a high probability of picking up injuries during a World Cup, it’s always disappointing to see someone having to head home,” head coach Gregor Townsend said in a statement. “We feel for Hamish, who had worked so hard for this opportunity and wish him well in his recovery.”