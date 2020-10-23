Australia line up for the Bledisloe clash with New Zealand on October 18 in Auckland. Image Credit: Reuters

Sydney: Wallabies coach Dave Rennie ruled out his team taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Friday, insisting they were not interested in making political statements.

The prospect of a silent protest during the national anthem ahead of the third Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney on October 31 against New Zealand was raised this week by senior Australian player Dane Haylett-Petty.

But Rennie dismissed the idea, saying it would draw attention away from the team’s Indigenous-themed jerseys, a tribute to Australia’s Aboriginal community.

“No we won’t,” Rennie told a virtual news conference, when asked about taking a knee. “The key thing is this is about honouring our Indigenous people and we want the focus to be on that.

“I guess everyone has their own opinions around the other situation, but we want the focus to be around reflecting our own history and our past.”

“We’re not looking to make a political statement,” he added. “We met with the leaders of the team, then they met with the rest of the team and it was a unanimous decision (not to take a knee).”

Australia are looking to level the series after drawing the first match and losing the second.

The act of placing a knee on the ground was made famous by former American NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who first did so in 2016 to protest police brutality against blacks and other minorities.