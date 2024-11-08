Paris: When Tevita Tatafu left Tonga for France for an academy contract with Bayonne five years ago, not many people tipped him for Les Bleus honours.

On Saturday, the giant 140kg prop from the Pacific island nation will make his Test bow for his adopted country when they host Japan in the November internationals, less than a month after his 22nd birthday.

The hefty tight-head arrived in the Basque Country thanks to a tip-off from his uncle, seven years his senior, Toma Taufa, who was a season into his five-campaign spell at Bayonne.

Since arriving at Stade Jean-Dauger, Tatafu has qualified for France on residency grounds and made his claim for a spot in Fabien Galthie’s set-up with barnstorming performances, mainly thanks to his size.

“I think that’s the first thing I saw,” Bayonne back-rower Uzair Cassiem told AFP.

“This big young bloke, with this soft personality.

“And as I got to know him, I realised that this guy is just awesome, feet on the ground,” the South Africa No 8 added.

Tatafu has dropped down from 158kg earlier this summer thanks to extra sessions with Bayonne’s strength and conditioning team.

One of the biggest transfer deals

His performances have reportedly earned him a €500,000 euros ($539,000) move to Bordeaux-Begles for next season, which would make him one of the sport’s biggest transfer deals.

“He’s really a hard worker,” Cassiem said.

“He’s just like a big sponge. He just takes on advice.

“On a Monday, we have a coffee and have our chats.

“I give him some advice on the weekend, what he could have done better.

“Which areas of the field, whether it’s scrum or the line-outs, you know, or getting his hands more on the ball.

“His work with off the ball, you know, getting to places quicker and faster, stuff like that,” 34-year-old Cassiem added.

Tatafu has qualified for France on residency grounds and made his claim for a spot in Fabien Galthie’s set-up with barnstorming performances. Image Credit: AFP

Strong technical game

This weekend Tatafu benefits from an injury to Uini Atonio, his fellow south-sea Islander also propping up the scales at 140kg, who has been ruled out due to a calf issue.

“They don’t only use their weight or their physical attributes,” France set-piece coach Laurent Sempere said this week.

“They are technically strong too.

“Of course, they have their frames which help them to impose themselves, but at scrum-time they’re technical too,” he added.

Behind Tatafu in scrum against the Brave Blossoms will be lock Emmanuel Meafou, to combine for a total of 285kg.

“It’s massive, having someone that big and me,” Meafou said.

Emotional incentive

“I played two games with Uini last year, the power he gives us is not that different.

“It’s good for us, and he moves a lot on the field,” he added.

An added emotional incentive for Tatafu this weekend will be when he looks at Japan’s team sheet.

Japanese flanker Tevita Tatafu (right), who plays for Bordeaux-Begles, will be playing against his cousin with the same name during the match against France on Saturday.

Same name and surname

Wearing No 20 for the visitors will be his cousin, the Bordeaux-Begles back-rower who is also called Tevita Tatafu.

“Playing against a cousin with the same name and surname as you, that’s something totally different,” Cassiem said.

“I think it’s a bit strange, but I think he’s got his head in the right spot,” he added.

Logical next step

After facing the Brave Blossoms, the next challenge could be New Zealand, next Saturday.

“He’s played well for Bayonne, he’s got a lot of gametime, and progressed week on week,” Sempere said.

“Getting to challenge at international level is the logical next step for him.