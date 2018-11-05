Los Angeles: Serge Ibaka delivered a career-high 34 points in a masterful display of shooting as the Kawhi Leonard-less Toronto Raptors rolled over the Los Angeles Lakers 121-107 on Sunday.

Ibaka drained his first 14 shots of the game as Toronto embarrassed the Lakers by grabbing a shocking 31-point lead in the first half en route to their ninth win of the NBA season.

“They just came out and hit us right in the mouth,” said Lakers forward LeBron James.

Once their starters had seized command the Raptors worked some of their reserve players into the contest. Los Angeles cut the margin to 117-107 in the fourth but they failed to get any closer with the game out of hand and James sitting on the bench in the final quarter.

“It was very, very hard to make a game of it when you are trying to expend so much energy trying to get back into it,” said James.

“I don’t really like to talk about it being disappointing. There was a lot of things we could have done better today.”