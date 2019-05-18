UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar picked up the Stage six win at the Tour of California, a result that gives him the overall lead in the race. The victory gives Pogačar his first ever UCI World Tour stage win.

In the General Classification (GC), the Slovenian is 16 seconds ahead of second-placed Higuita (EF Education First) heading into the final stage. Commenting on the day, Pogacar, who is also the leader of the Youth Classification said: ”It was amazing. Once again my team did a really good job protecting me all day, leading me onto the final climb and supporting me all the way that they could.”