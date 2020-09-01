Dubai: ‘Professional Fighters League,’ the MMA promotion which features a regular season, play-off and championship format, is looking to host its final event in 2021 in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia being seen as a ‘perfect fit.’
Six different fighters in six different weight classes became millionaires in 2019 when the finale was held at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas, Nevada.
With the promotion putting into place plans for 2021, the idea of taking the finals internationally is at the forefront of their strategy.
With Saudi Arabia having developed into a hotbed for some of the biggest and richest prizes in all sports, it looks an attractive proposal for the PGL to host their grand finale in the country at the end of next year.
Athletes from 25 different countries help form an active roster that includes stars such as Ray Cooper III, Rory MacDonald and Olympian Kayla Harrison and can add to Saudi Arabia’s sporting appeal having hostel major events including a heavyweight boxing title fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2018.
Britain’s Joshua reclaimed the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles that night in front of a packed arena with millions more watching around the world.
Major soccer visited the country last year with Juventus taking on AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana final where international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal at King Abdullah Sports City.
With the PFL working towards another six-final event to hand out million-dollar checks to the winners from the fastest and most unique format in the world, the Middle East seems like a strong contender.
Featuring global distribution to 160 countries on premium television outlets, including ESPN in North America, the PFL gives the 450 million MMA fans around the world an incredible opportunity.