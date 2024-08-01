One netizen said, “And what’s even more impressive is that it’s never the same team. They are just that good.” While another netizen praised the match saying, “One of the best finals this year.”

While South Korea won the gold medal, China had to settle for silver after the nail-biting match with South Korea. And the bronze medal was won by team Mexico. The South Korea team began to struggle after winning the first two sets, allowing China to level the score in the following two sets, according to Reuters.

In an interview with Reuters, archer Lim Si-hyoen said, “I’m very happy about keeping this place in Korean archery history. Even though other countries have progressed, we’ll try to keep our place.”

The team pose after winning the gold medal Image Credit: World Archery/ X

On July 25, archer Lim Si-hyoen found herself creating a new world record in the women’s individual preliminary round at the Esplanade des Invalides, in Paris, as she scored 694 out of a maximum of 720.