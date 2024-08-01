On July 28, the South Korea women’s archery team were up against tough competition as they faced team China. But the Olympians held on and beat China 5-4 and won the gold medal for the tenth time in a row.
The South Korea women’s team has dominated the field of archery ever since it was introduced in the 1988 Olympics and continued the streak as they won gold at this year’s Olympics as well. This win gained a lot of praise from netizens on social media.
One netizen said, “And what’s even more impressive is that it’s never the same team. They are just that good.” While another netizen praised the match saying, “One of the best finals this year.”
While South Korea won the gold medal, China had to settle for silver after the nail-biting match with South Korea. And the bronze medal was won by team Mexico. The South Korea team began to struggle after winning the first two sets, allowing China to level the score in the following two sets, according to Reuters.
In an interview with Reuters, archer Lim Si-hyoen said, “I’m very happy about keeping this place in Korean archery history. Even though other countries have progressed, we’ll try to keep our place.”
On July 25, archer Lim Si-hyoen found herself creating a new world record in the women’s individual preliminary round at the Esplanade des Invalides, in Paris, as she scored 694 out of a maximum of 720.
The 20-year-old archer broke the record of 692 set by Kang Chae-young in 2019, and even shattered the Olympic mark of 680, set in Tokyo, by An San in 2020.