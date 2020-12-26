Boston Celtics legend KC Jones Image Credit: AFP

Boston: Basketball Hall of Famer KC Jones has passed away aged 88 in Connecticut, Boston Celtics announced on Saturday.

He had been receiving care for Alzheimer’s for several years.

One of the most successful players and coaches in the history of the franchise, Jones won a remarkable 11 championships with the Celtics — eight as a player in the 1950s and 1960s, and three as a coach in the 1980s. However, he was even more successful as a role model and a friend to those who had the privilege of playing with him and for him.

“KC was the nicest man I ever met. He always went out of his way to make people feel good, it was such an honour to play for him,” Celtics legend Larry Bird said in a statement.

Jones is the second Celtics legend who has died in the past month-and-a-half. His former teammate and fellow Hall-of-Famer Tommy Heinsohn passed away on November 9. Just two days prior to Jones’ death, the team held a pregame memorial for Heinsohn, who, like Jones, won a plethora of championships with the Celtics both as a player and as a head coach.