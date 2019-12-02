Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Late-night drama ensured Ferrari could end the season on a consolation note after Charles Leclerc was allowed to keep his third place at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ferrari, however, were fined €50,000 after the four-panel stewards — Nish Shetty, Dennis Dean, Derek Warwick and Emirati Mahir Badri — found the Italian squad had given an inaccurate fuel declaration for the Monegasque’s car ahead of the race.

While the teams were preparing on the grid for the Grand Prix, the stewards issued a document highlighting the discrepancy, but said it would not be investigated until after the race.

The FIA investigations revealed that Leclerc’s car had a difference of 4.88kg between what Ferrari declared and the FIA measured. Team representatives then spoke to the stewards after the race and following deliberations, it was deemed Ferrari had breached the rules.