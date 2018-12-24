In terms of what has been recommended to the government, Fatima said, “We are looking for better public transport accessibility, more paved pavements within our neighbourhoods as well as a programme for safety personnel to deal with people of determination. We don’t want to feel unsafe if the fire alarm sets off in a building — it would be nice if at least some people around us know what to do and help us if need be. Dubai Police now have a special training for this and soon other departments will have the same. What we really look forward to is having an open mindedness for us, whether it is at workplace, in a supermarket or just on the roads,” she said.