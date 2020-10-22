Tampa Bay levelled the World Series 1-1 with the LA Dodgers Image Credit: Los Angeles Times

Arlington: Equal parts revenge and redemption helped the Tampa Bay Rays even the World Series on Wednesday as left-hander Blake Snell took charge from the mound and Brandon Lowe experienced a revival.

Snell kept baseball’s best offence off balance and Lowe hit two home runs to distance himself from recent struggles as the Rays earned a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 at Arlington, Texas.

Snell did not give up a hit until the fifth when the Dodgers’ Chris Taylor hit a home run.

Despite a rapidly rising pitch count, the left-hander, in his first career World Series start, befuddled a Los Angeles offence that scored eight runs in a Game 1 victory Tuesday and hit a major-league-leading 118 home runs during the regular season. Snell allowed two runs on two hits over 4 2/3 innings with four walks and nine strikeouts while throwing 88 pitches.

“In the bullpen (warming up), I felt terrible, honestly,” Snell said on MLB Network. “I go out there and I was like, ‘OK, we’ll see what I got.’ But once I got to the mound, everything just kind of locked in.”

Lowe got the Rays’ offence started with a solo home run in the first inning off rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin, then hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning off another Dodgers rookie, right-hander Dustin May.

Gonsolin was used at the outset but it was essentially a bullpen game because the team did not have a fully rested starter. Los Angeles used three starters Sunday in their Game 7 victory in the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Gonsolin (0-1) gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings, becoming the first starting pitcher to record four or fewer outs in a World Series start since the San Francisco Giants’ Jake Peavy in Game 6 of the 2014 Series.

The Dodgers used seven pitchers in the defeat.

After an off day, Game 3 of the best-of-seven series will be played on Friday.