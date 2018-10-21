Chicago: Yasiel Puig and Cody Bellinger blasted home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to their second consecutive World Series by defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Saturday.

The Dodgers, seeking their first Major League Baseball crown since 1988, will begin the 114th World Series on Tuesday at Boston in the opener of the best-of-seven championship final.

Bellinger smashed a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Dodgers the lead for good and Puig belted a three-run homer in the sixth as visiting Los Angeles won the National League Championship Series four games to three.