Coach and ex-Formula 2 Champion, Italian Fausto Ippoliti said: “Rashid’s tenacity and skills really shone through over the course of three days. It is truly a mark of this young talent that despite such challenges in qualifying and pre-final starting in a challenging position further back in the grid, he demonstrated such fantastic abilities. Not only did he overtake so many capable young drivers from the highest level of karting all around the world, but put such a significant gap between himself and those chasing him. This is a marvellous result which augers well for the season.”