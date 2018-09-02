Chicago: Defensive end Khalil Mack became the highest-paid defender in NFL history on Saturday, signing a six-year deal worth $141 million with the Chicago Bears after a trade from Oakland, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old American, selected fifth in the 2014 NFL Draft, is known as one of the league’s top pass rushers and was the NFL’s 2016 Defensive Player of the Year.

According to a report on the NFL’s website and ESPN, Mack’s contract extension will see him paid $155 million in all over seven seasons, with $90 million guaranteed.

The deal would see the Bears send Oakland first-round picks in 2019 and 2020 plus a later-round pick in each year.