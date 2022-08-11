Lydia de Vega-Mercado, considered Asia’s fastest woman in the 1980s, died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.
She was 57.
The announcement of her death was made by her daughter Stephanie Mercado-de Koenigswarter.
"On behalf of our family, it is with absolute grief that I announce the death of my mother, Lydia De Vega this evening, August 10, 2022, at the Makati Medical Center," Koenigswarter said on Facebook.
"She fought the very good fight and is now at peace.”
In 2018, De Vega was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. In July 2022, her daughter Stephanie revealed that she underwent brain surgery but was "in critical condition”.
Born: December 26, 1964, Meycauayan, Bulacan, Philippines
Died: August 10, 2022, Makati, Philippines
Spouse: Paul Mercado