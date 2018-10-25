Abu Dhabi football club Al Wahda on Thursday welcomed UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to their Al Nahyan Stadium in the UAE capital.

Along with a welcoming video, the Arabian Gulf League’s Twitter account posted pictures of the Russian fighter posing with officials and fans and he was presented with his own Al Wahda shirt.

Khabib is a firm favourite among fight fans in the UAE and is rumoured to be planning a fight with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will remain suspended pending full investigation of the melee following UFC 229, Nevada combat sports regulators said.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission voted unanimously on the suspensions, with chairman Anthony Marnell ordering both fighters to be present at a December 10 hearing.

Russia's Nurmagomedov and Ireland's McGregor had already been suspended for 10 days — the maximum term fighters can be banned pending a hearing.

The sanctions stem from the extraordinary post-fight brawl that erupted after unbeaten Nurmagomedov choked out McGregor on October 6 in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov had barely released his hold after McGregor tapped out when the Russian launched himself over the Octagon fence, targeting a taunting member of McGregor's camp.

The five-member board also voted to release half of Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse, which had been withheld immediately after the fight.