In-form handler Satish Seemar looks to have several leading chances

Richard Mullen will ride Ode To Autumn at Jebel Ali Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Jebel Ali Racecourse serve up an attractive Super Saturday eve card featuring eight competitive races headlined by a 14-runner Derrinstown Stud Handicap over seven furlongs.

Super Saturday, which is the dress rehearsal for the 2nd running of the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 28, will take place at Meydan Racecourse on March 7.

But first, all eyes will be on the dusty, uphill track at Jebel Ali as it hosts its penultimate meeting of the 2019-2020 UAE racing season.

The Derrinstown Stud Handicap looks a wid-open contest with no less than five horses holding strong claims.

Of the 14 runners, no less than five represent in-form handler Satish Seemar with stable jockey, Richard Mullen, electing to ride Ode To Autumn, a course and distance winner a fortnight ago.

Seemar has saddled 12 winners at Jebel Ali this season, the most by any trainer.

Meanwhile, Doug Watson, who began his career at the Zabeel Stables in the early 1990s but has since carved a niche for himself at the championship-winning Red Stables, also saddles some interesting chances.

Al Tariq, a four-year-old of Oasis Dream previously trained in France by Pia Brandt, is the choice of stable-jockey Pat Dobbs makes his turf debut.

“We declared Al Tariq on turf in a Dubai World Cup Carnival race last Thursday, but he was only a reserve and did not get a run so we are bringing him here,” said Watson.