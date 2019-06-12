Rescue workers are seen through a window as they transport Christopher Froome in a stretcher upon arrival at the Centre Hospitalier after he fell on a training run in Roanne on June 12, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Roanne: Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after being seriously injured in a training accident at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday, Team Ineos leader Dave Brailsford has confirmed.

A witness said Froome probably suffered a bone fracture, without giving further details.

“It’s clear he’ll take no part in the Tour,” Brailsford told French television while four time Tour de France winner Froome was being treated at the scene in a parked ambulance.