Emirati handler Musabbeh Al Mheiri saddles two runners for race sponsor Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance. Takatul, who returned from a long break of 446 days to finish an encouraging second in November and Zainhom, who also was off the track for 448 days before making his local debut at the very first meeting of the season, at the end of October, over 1400m at Jebel Ali when staying on well in fifth.