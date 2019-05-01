Dubai (WAM) His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree restructuring the board of the Meydan City Corporation.
As per the decree, Saeed Al Tayer is the Chairman, while Malih Al Basti as Vice-Chairman. The new board’s members include Mohammad Al Shehi, Hamda Bu Omaim and Abdul Wahid Al Fahim. The board also include a representative each from Dubai Equestrian Club and Dubai Racing Club.
Shaikh Mohammad also issued a decree reforming the board of the Dubai Racing Club under the Chairmanship of Saeed Al Tayer. The board includes Malih Al Basti as Vice-Chairman, while members include Mohammad Al Shehi, Hamda Bu Omaim and Abdul Wahid Al Fahim.
Shaikh Mohammad also issued a decree restructuring the board of trustees of Noor Dubai Foundation. Humaid Al Qatami is the Chairman and Nasser Al Bodour is appointed as Vice-Chairman. The board members include Abdul Fattah Sharaf, Shamsa Abdullah, Ahmad Al Hammadi, Ahmad Al Yousuf, Dr. Manal Al Shamsi. The board will serve for a renewable term of three years.