Abu Dhabi: Barely a week after winning the Al Ain International Championship CSI3, Latvia’s Kristaps Neretnieks and his horse Moon Ray took home the Grand Prix Cup at the Abu Dhabi International Show Jumping Championship CSI4.
The championship was held under the patronage of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian & Racing Club, and the supervision of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF).
Sponsored by Longines and Al Awani, the championship included 16 rounds, half of which were dedicated to CSI4*W competitions; while the other half included competitions for young horses between 6-7 years old (CSIYH1*); young riders (CSIY-A); junior riders (CSIJ-A); and children (CSICh-A).
The winners were crowned by Adnan Sultan Al Nuaimi, head of the championship and director general of Abu Dhabi Equestrian & Racing Club, and Khalil Ibrahim, Ground Jury President.
Sultan congratulated the winners and expressed his gratitude to Shaikh Mansour, the Honorary Head of the Championship for his patronage of the championship and equestrian activities in general.
He also expressed gratitude for the sponsors’ ongoing support, and for the organising committee’s dedication to the success of the event.
He revealed that the next season will include two championships; the first will be held at the end of December 2019, and the second during the first week of January 2020.