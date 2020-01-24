Chiefdom with jockey Royston Ffrench. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Chiefdom won the Dh575,000 Derrinstown Stud Jebel Ali Mile (Group 3), the biggest race held at the track each season, to give trainer Salem Bin Ghadayer his first success in the race and jockey Royston Ffrench a second after Jet Express in 2010.

Friday’s meeting was the first at the venus since the end of November when the track was temporarily closed due to concerns from jockeys regarding the excess ‘kick-back’.

The winner finished more than a length clear of 11-year-old Shamaal Nibras with Jebel Ali debutant Yulong Warrior in third, by the same margin.