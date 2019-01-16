“The aim has been the (Group 2, $250,000) Balanchine (on Feb. 14) and she’s really been working well on the turf. “She ran alright in the Singspiel,” Charpy continued. “I don’t think a mile will be a problem for her. The small field is nice because there aren’t so many horses, but at the same time, it can be a tricky race. One thing is she did work great on the turf on Saturday and is coming into the race great. She had the full summer off, put some weight on and right now needed a couple races to get her ready.”