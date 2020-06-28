Caspian Prince secured his 20th win in his 101st race Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Having run an incredible 100 races for eight trainers during a glittering 10-year career, the indefatigable Caspian Prince proved that age is no bar as he secured yet another success at the ripe old age of 11.

Making a second appearance to the racecourse in two weeks, the son of Irish shuttle stallion Dylan Thomas rolled back the year to upstage his 11 rivals and win the Gosforth Park Cup at Newcastle’s all-weather track on Saturday.

With the in-form Tom Marquand doing the steering, Caspian Prince stayed with the pace in the seven-furlong contest before he was ridden out to lead, a position from where he dominated the rest of the contest to cross the finish line over a length clear.

Marquand, the boyfriend of jockey Hollie Doyle who finished second on of Ventrous, said that he rode Caspian Prince as a young work rider with Tony Carroll in 2015.

“Caspian Prince was a great horse at Tony Carroll’s and the stable star at that time,” he told the Racing Post.

“Any time you could sit on him was a privilege, and it’s great to ride him and get a win out of him in a race.

“Mick’s very good at getting the best out of these sprinters and to see him at 11 still capable and still wanting to win is incredible.”

Caspian Prince started his career in 2013 with Irish National Hunt trainer and form jump jockey John ‘Jonjo’ O’Neill, and has passed through several hands over the years, before arriving as a permanent residence at Michael Appleby’s stables in the county town of Rutland in the East Midlands of England.

Caspian Prince was notching a 20th career victory in his 101st start and nine years since his debut win at Dax Racecourse in France under Julien Auge.

It was also his first victory in 18 starts since landing the Scottish Sprint Cup two years ago at Musselburgh on June, 9.

He has won races on a variety of tracks and surfaces including Meydan Racecourse in Dubai during the 2015 Dubai World Cup Carnival.

Meanwhile, in a significant new development, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has exempted jockeys from wearing a face mask while riding in a race.

While several riders still chose to retain the face masks, others were seen pulling them down in the moments before the start.

However, jockeys are required to use the mask before and after the race.

Profile

Caspian Prince

Born: May 7, 2009

Trainer: Michael Appleby

Owner: Stephen Louch & Mick Appleby

Sire: Dylan Thomas (IRE)

Dam: Crystal Gaze (IRE)

Breeder: Ballygallon Stud Limited

Trainers

Started career on December 21, 2011 with John ‘Jonjo’ O’Neill

Nov 2013 (transferred from) E J O’Neill to Tony Carroll

July 2015 Tony Carroll to Dean Ivory

Aug 2015 Dean Ivory to David Loughnane

Oct 2016 David Lughnane to Roger Fell

May 2017 Roger Fell to Tony Coyle

Feb 2018 Tony Coyle to Julia Brooke