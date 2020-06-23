1 of 6
The news of seven more Pakistan cricketers, including former captain Mohammad Hafeez (pictured) testing positive for coronavirus has now put a question mark over Pakistan's proposed tour of England in August. Earlier in the day, Ashley Giles, Director of England Cricket had dismissed any chances of cancellation on the basis of three cricketers having tested positive earlier on Monday but recent developments has raised an element of uncertainty.
Fakhar Zaman, the attacking Pakistan opener, is among the list of those testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Senior Pakistan pace bowler Wahab Riaz, who broke a self-imposed ban on playing Test cricket for the England tour, had a huge setback when he also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Mohammad Rizwan (pictured), Imran Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti are the other Pakistan cricketers who also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic, world No.1 men's tennis player, found himself in the eye of the storm when as many as four players from the Adria Tour hosted by himself have now tested positive for coronavirus. The Serb is seen speaking here after the final match between Dominic Thiem and Filip Krajinovic at the Tour earlier this month.
Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, playing in a friendly basketball game with Novak Djokovic prior to the Adria Tour, has publicly apologised on Monday for testing positive. “I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering,” he said.
