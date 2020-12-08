Jebel Ali Racecourse officials and sponsors spell out the details for Friday's card. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Jebel Ali Racecourse hosts a promising seven race card on Friday with most of the afternoon’s races, led by the opening Purebred Arabian race which has attracted big fields.

With the Arabian horse population in the UAE growing by the day, it’s not surprising to see that 14 horses will vie for honours in the Al Sahel Contracting Co Handicap over 1,400 metres.

The race has been written for emerging talent among the breed and not surprisingly, Arabian specialist and recent National Day Cup-winning handler Ernst Oertel sends out two strong contenders in last-outing scorers Af Mezmar and Af Al Moreeb.

The feature race of the afternoon - which is sponsored by long-time Jebel Ali Pillar Partner Shadwell is a 1,850 Conditions event which carries a purse of Dh 100,000 where the horse with the best seasonal form appears to be Zabeel Stable’s trained Lady Snazz.

Already a winner at Meydan in November, the four-year-old daughter of Dubai World Cup winner Curlin makes her debut at Jebel Ali where she will face six rivals.

Commenting on the upcoming meeting, Jebel Ali Racecourse Manager Shareef Al Halawani said at a Zoom meeting on Tuesday: “We are happy to see big fields return to Jebel Ali Racecourse this weekend. Most of the afternoon’s races have attracted a large number of runners, which is very rewarding as we at Jebel Ali have been working very hard to ensure that the standard of racing is back to its very best.

“The race track is settling down after the off-season maintenance and from the feedback we have been receiving it appears to be getting better and better with each ace meeting,” he added.

“Obviously there is a lot to look forward to as we head into the New Year and we are very excited at the prospect of top-class racing at Jebel Ali even if the spectators are unfortunately not present.”

Friday’s race card & Sponsors

1.30pm Al Sahel Contracting Co Handicap

Dh 50,000 PA 1400M(a7F) - Dirt

2:00p, Al Shafar Investment Handicap

Dh 84,000 TB 1400M(a7F) - Dirt

2.30pm Emirates NBD Maiden

Dh 60,000 TB 1200M(a6F) - Dirt

3:00pm Shadwell Condition Stakes

Dh 100,000 TB 1950M(a10F) - Dirt

3:30pm Commercial Bank Of Dubai Handicap

Dh 76,000 TB 1800M(a9F) - Dirt

4:00pm ASCANA Maiden

Dh 60,000 TB 1600M(a8F) – Dirt

4.30pm DREC Handicap

Dh 68,000 TB 1000M(a5F) - Dirt